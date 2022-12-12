Previous
Gull Rock again ..... by cutekitty
Gull Rock again .....

......from a different angle this time....looking towards St Austell Bay. Very cold and frosty here this morning ! No snow as yet .....
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Diana ace
Wonderful rock formations.
December 12th, 2022  
Krista Marson ace
wonderfully dramatic!
December 12th, 2022  
