Newham Marina.....

....just up-river from Truro. The river is tidal, but is very silted up now. Once it was a major port and harbour with all the warehouses and Chandlers and associated buildings and trades......sadly all built over now, with the three rivers which once flowed in the open, mostly underground. Thank you all so much for your kind comments and FAV's on yesterdays pic and for putting it on the PP. Much appreciated :)