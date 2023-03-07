Previous
Spring............ by cutekitty
Photo 791

Spring............

..........so say these lovely daffodils........spotted on our recent walk into Truro.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Beautiful daffodils
March 7th, 2023  
