A bit more Spring......... by cutekitty
A bit more Spring.........

..lovely purple Crocuses alongside the bright Daffodils...looking over the Truro River to Newham marina opposite..........
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Lesley ace
Daffodils and crocuses - nothing says spring like these.
March 8th, 2023  
