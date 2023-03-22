Sign up
Photo 807
Rock............
.....I'm sure it must have a 'name' ....but unfortunately I do not know it! He stands just at the edge of one of Charlestown's beaches and at low tide you can walk round to the next beach although it does get very slippery with seaweed !
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
807
photos
68
followers
73
following
221% complete
View this month »
800
801
802
803
804
805
806
807
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
18th March 2022 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sea
,
rocks
,
cliffs
,
coastline
,
charlestown
