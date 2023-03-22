Previous
Next
Rock............ by cutekitty
Photo 807

Rock............

.....I'm sure it must have a 'name' ....but unfortunately I do not know it! He stands just at the edge of one of Charlestown's beaches and at low tide you can walk round to the next beach although it does get very slippery with seaweed !
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
221% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise