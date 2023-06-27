Sign up
Previous
Photo 909
Hanging basket........
....one of six I have around the patio......all are looking very happy and blooming well. Thank you for your continuing kind comment on my recent pics.......and for placing yesterday's on the PP.......
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
1
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........
909
photos
70
followers
74
following
249% complete
902
903
904
905
906
907
908
909
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
25th June 2022 1:16pm
Tags
blooms
,
flowers
,
garden
,
basket
,
hanging
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
June 27th, 2023
