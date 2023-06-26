Previous
Lily.......... by cutekitty
Photo 908

Lily..........

.......I have waited days for these lovely flowers to open and they have just teased me....but eventually they are open and looking so lovely......*happy face*
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
248% complete

Annie D ace
Worth the wait for sure 🧡
June 26th, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Beautiful lily
June 26th, 2023  
