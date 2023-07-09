Previous
Next
Granite blocks...... by cutekitty
Photo 921

Granite blocks......

..these huge blocks make up part of the harbour wall in Mousehole (pronounced Mouzel) Cornwall......goodness know how they manoeuvred these into place !
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
252% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise