Penzance.

We visited the Penlee Art Gallery last weekend. They were showing some of the works of the 'Lamorna' Artists and the 'Newlyn' Artists from the early 1900's when they were both areas with thriving artists colonies. This painting was displayed with no details...however it was so odd and quirky that I liked it !



Thank you all so very much for your kind comments and FAV's on my last couple pics. Very much appreciated.