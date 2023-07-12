Previous
Giant plant........ by cutekitty
Photo 924

Giant plant........

...think it might be a Yucca of some description. This was outside a lovely little cottage in Newlyn, Cornwall.

Thank you all for your kind comments and FAV's on yesterdays quirky painting.
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
253% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Looks like a yucca to me too
July 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise