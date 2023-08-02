Sign up
Photo 940
Solitude..........
........not in the middle of the ocean though...........just outside Mevagissey Harbour...
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
sea
waves
kayak
mevagissey
Renee Salamon
ace
Nice … A man and his boat
August 3rd, 2023
