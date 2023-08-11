Sign up
Photo 949
Another day.....
.....another hat.......this is our friend and fellow pirate Helen who also bought exotic headgear at Cropredy.......loving the photo bombing of friend Laura behind her....also with exotic headgear.
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
3
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........
950
photos
69
followers
73
following
943
944
945
946
947
948
949
950
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
11th August 2022 4:51pm
Tags
hat
,
pirate
,
striped
,
cropredy
Dawn
ace
Lots of fun and laughter
August 16th, 2023
Annie D
ace
another great hat!
August 16th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous one!
August 16th, 2023
