Yep...another one..........

....this is our 'elder statesman'......Mr Eagles......he is aged 80 years and attends Cropredy every year (probable for the last 50 years).....he also just 'had' to have yet another hat !!!
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Dawn ace
Love it
August 16th, 2023  
moni kozi
He just had to have the most awesome hat of all...
August 16th, 2023  
Annie D ace
and a great hat it is!
August 16th, 2023  
Diana ace
How fabulous, great when people are so supportive.
August 16th, 2023  
