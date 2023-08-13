Previous
Late afternoon sky.... by cutekitty
Late afternoon sky....

..at Cropredy Festival........strange clouds......but so pretty. Thank you for all your comments on previous 'hat related' pics.....have been busy with Pirate gigs this week....another one this afternoon .............
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Kitty Hawke

It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Dawn ace
A fabulous skyscape
August 17th, 2023  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of those beautiful clouds.
August 17th, 2023  
