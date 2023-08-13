Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 951
Late afternoon sky....
..at Cropredy Festival........strange clouds......but so pretty. Thank you for all your comments on previous 'hat related' pics.....have been busy with Pirate gigs this week....another one this afternoon .............
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
2
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
952
photos
69
followers
73
following
945
946
947
948
949
950
951
952
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
11th August 2022 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
sky
,
sun
,
clouds
,
crowds
,
cropredy
Dawn
ace
A fabulous skyscape
August 17th, 2023
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of those beautiful clouds.
August 17th, 2023
