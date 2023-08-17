Sign up
Previous
Photo 955
Prince of Wales Pier......
...........we gigged in Falmouth last Wednesday night for the Tall Ships Festival and when we had a break this sky was just shouting at me to take a pic......
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
0
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
955
photos
69
followers
73
following
261% complete
948
949
950
951
952
953
954
955
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
16th August 2022 7:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sea
,
boats
,
pier
,
colour
,
falmouth
