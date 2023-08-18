Sign up
Previous
Photo 956
Across the river.......
......towards Polruan. We gigged at the Fowey Royal Regatta on Thursday evening......This was the fab view across the Fowey River. Still trying to catch up !!!
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
2
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
956
photos
69
followers
73
following
261% complete
956
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
17th August 2022 3:31pm
Tags
sky
,
sea
,
boats
,
river
,
regatta
,
fowey
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely area.
August 19th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
monochrome works well on a grey day
August 19th, 2023
