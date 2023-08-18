Previous
Across the river....... by cutekitty
Across the river.......

......towards Polruan. We gigged at the Fowey Royal Regatta on Thursday evening......This was the fab view across the Fowey River. Still trying to catch up !!!
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely area.
August 19th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
monochrome works well on a grey day
August 19th, 2023  
