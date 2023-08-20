Sign up
Photo 958
Setting up........
.....the PA and mics for our recent gig at Falmouth Tall Ships Festival......pic shows Captain Billy and Rick our Mandolin player.......
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
0
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
960
photos
69
followers
73
following
2
365
VR360,D760
16th August 2022 5:10pm
equipment
stage
up
pa
marquee
setting
