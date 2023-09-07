Previous
Misty.......... by cutekitty
Photo 981

Misty..........

....view seen from the Northern Garden at Heligan. Looking across St Austell Bay towards Fowey and Polruan.....via Mevagissey just under the cliffs....Thank you for all your kind comments and FAV's on yesterdays pic. Much appreciated.
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
268% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise