Spooky.......

..........deep inside the ancient Magnolia forest at Heligan Gardens. Back in the 1800's exotic plants were all the rage with 'the gentry'......and each tried to out do each other with new and unheard of plants.....they sent our plant hunters to far flung countries and shipped back seeds, plants and whole shrubs and trees to plant in their newly constructed 'orangeries' ...These particular Magnolia trees were commissioned by Lord Tremayne who was the owner at that time. Thank you for ll your lovely comments and FAV's on yesterdays pic.......much appreciated :)