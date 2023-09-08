Previous
Spooky....... by cutekitty
..........deep inside the ancient Magnolia forest at Heligan Gardens. Back in the 1800's exotic plants were all the rage with 'the gentry'......and each tried to out do each other with new and unheard of plants.....they sent our plant hunters to far flung countries and shipped back seeds, plants and whole shrubs and trees to plant in their newly constructed 'orangeries' ...These particular Magnolia trees were commissioned by Lord Tremayne who was the owner at that time.
Annie D ace
oooh this is wonderful....my maiden name is Tremayne :)
September 8th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
@annied Maybe he is an ancestor......They were 'Lords of the Manor' around the St Austell/Mevagissey area.
September 8th, 2023  
Annie D ace
@cutekitty Cornwall is where my dad said his heritage was from :)
September 8th, 2023  
