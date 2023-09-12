Previous
The Black Swans.... by cutekitty
The Black Swans....

....of Dawlish.......they were lovely and people were feeding them lettuce, which they gobbled up very quickly.......There were other ducks and geese there too....quite the wildlife area :)
ace
Lesley ace
Wow, they’re beautiful
September 12th, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Cool swans, great capture
September 12th, 2023  
