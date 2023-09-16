Previous
More clouds..... by cutekitty
More clouds.....

.....hovering over the Dart River Estuary........thankfully moving away from us. Topsham is a lovely little town with interesting shops and pubs and a fabulous 3 storey antique/retro emporium on the Quay......
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Diana ace
A beautifully captured scene, hope the clouds don't bring more rain.
September 16th, 2023  
