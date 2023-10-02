Damp..........

.....misty and breezy in my garden today.......it does give us a good excuse for staying indoors with our newly adopted cats, Black Jack and Princes Lia......he is rushing around and eating us out of house and home (typical teenager)..while Lia is much more nervous and is in the spare bedroom in hiding under the bed.......she does come out if coaxed and likes a fuss......but not ready to go too far......they have met on a couple of occasions, and there was some yowling, but not hissing and spitting and claws.....Thankfully :)



