Photo 1005
Shaldon.
Looking across the estuary out to sea. Shaldon is just a short ferry ride across from Teignmouth (Devon)....there is a road bridge, but the ferry is much more fun !
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Taken
11th September 2022 12:32pm
sky
sea
clouds
headland
shaldon
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely capture on a grey day - enjoy your ferry ride
October 1st, 2023
