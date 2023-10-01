Previous
Shaldon. by cutekitty
Shaldon.

Looking across the estuary out to sea. Shaldon is just a short ferry ride across from Teignmouth (Devon)....there is a road bridge, but the ferry is much more fun !
Kitty Hawke

It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely capture on a grey day - enjoy your ferry ride
October 1st, 2023  
