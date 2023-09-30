Previous
Canada Geese....... by cutekitty
Canada Geese.......

.......I think.......these were at Dawlish (Devon) when we visited recently. We have just adopted two young rescue cats......Jack and Lia.....who are not related and not used to each other......think we might be busy !!!
Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these beauties, they are so gorgeous. Congratulations and looking forward to seeing your new fur children ;-)
September 30th, 2023  
