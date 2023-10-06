Sign up
Photo 1010
Elf..........
.relaxing (as is their want).......Lovely sunny day, so got stuck into the garden.....
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
2
3
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1011
photos
68
followers
73
following
276% complete
View this month »
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
6th October 2022 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
shrubs
,
ornaments
,
elf
Diana
ace
Love your beautiful garden with all the delightful objects and decorations.
October 7th, 2023
Brian
ace
Cute
October 7th, 2023
