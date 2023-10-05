Previous
Revealed...... by cutekitty
Revealed......

.....one of my garden dragons.....he has been submerged under a forest of Japanese Anemone's......but now they have nearly finished flowering and I can trim them back....there he is.....looking relieved.....
Kitty Hawke

ace
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and narrative.
October 7th, 2023  
Brian ace
Love it
October 7th, 2023  
