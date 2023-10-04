Sign up
......through the arched window.......
...it was a dull, grey and misty day....but the light shining through the half landing window was lovely.....
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1008
photos
68
followers
73
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
2nd October 2022 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
window
,
stairs
,
statue
,
landing
,
arch
