Previous
Heligan Harvest..... by cutekitty
Photo 1014

Heligan Harvest.....

.............just one section of this wonderful, bountiful display at Heligan Gardens. So beautifully presented.

Thank you all so much for your lovely comments and FAVs on yesterdays pic. Much appreciated.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
277% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Your photo very enticing. I've always wanted to go to Heligan, but when I was last in the UK it was closed because of storm damage. One day . . .
October 10th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A grand harvest so nicely presented.
October 10th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Heligan Gardens is a place I know I would enjoy visiting
October 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise