Pineapples......... by cutekitty
Pineapples.........

............dozens of them....all happily growing at Heligan Gardens. They do a very fine Pineapple cake in their lovely cafe too......
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

Kitty Hawke

Susan Wakely
When I was much younger I imagined pineapples to grow on trees.
October 11th, 2023  
Lesley
@wakelys Unto this very moment I still believed they did. Thanks Kitty for educating me, and for the cool photo!
October 11th, 2023  
