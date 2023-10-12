Previous
Tree fern........ by cutekitty
Photo 1016

Tree fern........

.........with autumn sunshine passing through its branches. This lovely tree is in the jungle gardens at Heligan.
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Kitty Hawke

Fabulous capture, love how it fans out like a peacock.
October 12th, 2023  
