Photo 1018
Still flowering.....
......the Dahlia's at Heligan Gardens are still in full flower and looking just as lovely as they did about 6 weeks ago when I photographed them previously.
Thank you for your all your very kind comments on yesterday's pic and for placing it on the TP. :)
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1018
photos
68
followers
74
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
Taken: 8th October 2022 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gardens
,
flowering
,
dahlia
,
heligan
