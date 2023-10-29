Previous
Too early ?? by cutekitty
Too early ??

These bulbs (which I only planted about 4 weeks ago) seem to think that it is Springtime already ! I think the weather may soon be telling them otherwise !!!
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Kitty Hawke

It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Susan Wakely ace
Poor confused little flowers.
October 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
You'd better give them shelter so that they can bloom!
October 29th, 2023  
