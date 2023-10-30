Previous
Still hanging on........ by cutekitty
Still hanging on........

.and still looking gorgeous ! I have a white Hydrangea in my back garden which is still putting out huge and beautiful flowers......
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
Dione Giorgio
Such a lovely spectacle! Fav.
October 30th, 2023  
