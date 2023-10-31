Sign up
Photo 1035
No leaves...........
.......now the tree has shed all his leaves, I can see all the decorations !!!
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1035
photos
69
followers
74
following
283% complete
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
1035
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
29th October 2022 12:47pm
Tags
tree
,
garden
,
decorations
,
leafless
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted.
October 31st, 2023
