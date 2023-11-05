Sign up
Photo 1040
Heligan House.........
.......well, a very small part of it. It was converted into very posh apartments many years ago. It is very difficult to see the actual house from any part of the garden now, so peering over hedges is the best I can do !
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Tags
house
,
garden
,
tower
,
bell
,
heligan
John Falconer
ace
Nice roof and tower!!! 😀😀😀
November 5th, 2023
