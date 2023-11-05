Previous
Heligan House......... by cutekitty
Photo 1040

Heligan House.........

.......well, a very small part of it. It was converted into very posh apartments many years ago. It is very difficult to see the actual house from any part of the garden now, so peering over hedges is the best I can do !
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
284% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Nice roof and tower!!! 😀😀😀
November 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise