Photo 1041
Lia.........
............and the alien being ! I guess that is what it looks like to her. She spent ages watching Planet Earth on the TV last night......another David Attenborough fan then (the lass has good taste) :)
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
wildlife
television
cat
lia
tortie
Steve Chappell
ace
Lol, great capture.
November 6th, 2023
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
She's a bit ambitious with that bid.... :)
November 6th, 2023
