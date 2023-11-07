Sign up
Previous
Photo 1042
Waaayyy too early...........
....this Rhododendron is looking like it is about to flower.........I feel he may well have a shock coming his way in the next few weeks.............
Thank you all so much for your kind comments and FAV's on yesterdays pic.......always appreciated :)
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
2
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1042
photos
70
followers
74
following
285% complete
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
7th November 2022 3:35pm
flower
,
early
,
garden
,
rhododendron
,
cornwall
Diana
ace
That would be a tragedy if it continues this way! If it was in a pot at least you could take it inside. Crossing fingers for a positive outcome.
November 7th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
I think a lot of plants are somewhat confused. But yes, it’s going to get colder soon, which I don’t think it will like 😉
November 7th, 2023
