Waaayyy too early...........

....this Rhododendron is looking like it is about to flower.........I feel he may well have a shock coming his way in the next few weeks.............

Thank you all so much for your kind comments and FAV's on yesterdays pic.......always appreciated :)
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Diana ace
That would be a tragedy if it continues this way! If it was in a pot at least you could take it inside. Crossing fingers for a positive outcome.
November 7th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
I think a lot of plants are somewhat confused. But yes, it’s going to get colder soon, which I don’t think it will like 😉
November 7th, 2023  
