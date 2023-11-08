Previous
Agapanthus bulbs.... by cutekitty
Photo 1043

Agapanthus bulbs....

.........I only planted these at end of September............and now 6 weeks later here they are !!!
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
Susan Wakely ace
Oh my goodness they are growing fast and furious.
November 8th, 2023  
Diana ace
How amazing is that, I wonder if they will bloom?
November 8th, 2023  
