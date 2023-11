Not Xmas decorations.....

......it was my d-i-l's birthday last week and she and my lad came round for dinner. We put up these balloons in the dining room, and some on the front door too. We had pork chops with cider and apple sauce and veggies (cooked in the slow cooker) and roasted baby potatoes with herbs in the oven. For desert there was a choice either profiteroles with cream or Xmas pud with custard.......fortunately the choices were exactly 50/50 !