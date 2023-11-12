Sign up
Photo 1047
Indoor garden..........
.......because the constant (or so it seems) rain and wind are preventing me from gardening outside...........and my garden is in great need of some 'work'....
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
1046
1047
Tags
plants
,
pots
,
decorations
,
shelves
,
indoors
Susan Wakely
ace
Your plants are in good company. It’s a dreary day here.
November 12th, 2023
