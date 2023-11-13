Sign up
Previous
Photo 1048
Let there be.........
......sunshine..........not been seeing much sunshine recently.......we still got high winds and odd rain this morning.....
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
7th November 2022 3:38pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
door
,
sunlight
,
glass
,
front
,
stained
Lesley
ace
Lovely front door - jealous
November 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of your beautiful door, it looks great with the light shining through.
November 13th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Nice shot.
November 13th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
…and there was light, pouring through the glass. It’s a beautiful door.
November 13th, 2023
