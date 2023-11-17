Previous
Feast........... by cutekitty
Feast...........

............the flies were having a banquet on this plant.......the sun was shining and the sky was blue.......first time for weeks that I have been able to get out and sweep leaves and tidy up......feel much better now !
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

ace
John Falconer ace
Nice shot.
November 17th, 2023  
Brian ace
Nicwe one
November 17th, 2023  
