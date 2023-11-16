Sign up
Photo 1051
Hydrangea.........
.....one of my lovely white Hydrangeas, still blooming beautifully in my back garden......the actual bush is huge and covered with blooms. It is so large that Mr Flynn has extreme difficulty in accessing his workshop (which is right beside it !
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
3
2
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1051
photos
70
followers
74
following
4
3
2
365
VR360,D760
16th November 2023 2:53pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
flower
,
blossom
,
garden
,
hydrangea
Diana
ace
How gorgeous, I love these and hope it still blooms for a while :-)
November 16th, 2023
Linda Godwin
So big and perfect!
November 16th, 2023
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
I'll not be able to get in my workshop if it gets any bigger. Can I suggest a bit of a pruning session, when and if it ever stops flowering. 😁
November 16th, 2023
