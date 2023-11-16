Previous
Hydrangea......... by cutekitty
Photo 1051

Hydrangea.........

.....one of my lovely white Hydrangeas, still blooming beautifully in my back garden......the actual bush is huge and covered with blooms. It is so large that Mr Flynn has extreme difficulty in accessing his workshop (which is right beside it !
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How gorgeous, I love these and hope it still blooms for a while :-)
November 16th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
So big and perfect!
November 16th, 2023  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
I'll not be able to get in my workshop if it gets any bigger. Can I suggest a bit of a pruning session, when and if it ever stops flowering. 😁
November 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise