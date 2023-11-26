Sign up
Previous
Photo 1061
Do drop in for a spell..............
.........Magick.........(this pic is from last month....it is still being wet and cold here, so not been out more than have to).....
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
1
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1061
photos
69
followers
74
following
290% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
26th October 2022 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
figures
,
crystals
,
wand
,
pagan
,
wiccan
Susan Wakely
ace
Maybe you could conjure up some good weather.
November 26th, 2023
