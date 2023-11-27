Sign up
Previous
Photo 1062
The Grape vine house....
...at Heligan Gardens. Pictured several weeks ago. We not going out much atm, as the weather really is not the best for wandering about in......had so much rain recently.....
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
4
2
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........
1062
photos
69
followers
74
following
290% complete
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
8th October 2022 12:12pm
Tags
flowers
,
glass
,
plants
,
gardens
,
grapevines
,
greenhouse
,
heligan
Diana
ace
That looks fabulous, I love the shadows on the wall too.
November 27th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely. As Diana mentioned - the shadows are beautiful.
November 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I can feel the warmth in there and everything looks healthy.
November 27th, 2023
Hazel
ace
That's beautiful!
November 27th, 2023
