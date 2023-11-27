Previous
The Grape vine house.... by cutekitty
The Grape vine house....

...at Heligan Gardens. Pictured several weeks ago. We not going out much atm, as the weather really is not the best for wandering about in......had so much rain recently.....
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Diana ace
That looks fabulous, I love the shadows on the wall too.
November 27th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely. As Diana mentioned - the shadows are beautiful.
November 27th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I can feel the warmth in there and everything looks healthy.
November 27th, 2023  
Hazel ace
That's beautiful!
November 27th, 2023  
