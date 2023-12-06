Sign up
Photo 1071
Black and white kinda day...........
............it started raining yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) and carried on with torrential stuff until.....well now really.......it's still going......showing no sign of letting up......
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
2
2
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1065
1066
1067
1068
1069
1070
1071
1072
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
7th December 2023 1:40pm
Tags
kitchen
,
store
,
wine
,
decoration
,
cupboard
,
stuff
,
sideboard
moni kozi
Somebody set those bottles free! Isn't there anyone in that household to fight for their liberation?
December 7th, 2023
Diana
ace
I would love to browse in that cabinet, I am sure
there is quite a lot that I would enjoy in there. I love all your crazy decorations but would hate to do the dusting ;-)
December 7th, 2023
there is quite a lot that I would enjoy in there. I love all your crazy decorations but would hate to do the dusting ;-)