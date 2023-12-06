Previous
Black and white kinda day........... by cutekitty
Photo 1071

Black and white kinda day...........

............it started raining yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) and carried on with torrential stuff until.....well now really.......it's still going......showing no sign of letting up......
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
moni kozi
Somebody set those bottles free! Isn't there anyone in that household to fight for their liberation?
December 7th, 2023  
Diana ace
I would love to browse in that cabinet, I am sure
there is quite a lot that I would enjoy in there. I love all your crazy decorations but would hate to do the dusting ;-)
December 7th, 2023  
