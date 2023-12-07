Previous
Continuing the theme....... by cutekitty
Continuing the theme.......

of a very wet black and white day..........this is the view from my front window.......bit bleak I thought .....
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
PhotoCrazy ace
Cool B&W!
December 7th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Ooh big raindrops!
December 7th, 2023  
Diana ace
Even bleak it looks lovely, great raindrops you captured.
December 7th, 2023  
