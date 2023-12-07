Sign up
Previous
Photo 1072
Continuing the theme.......
of a very wet black and white day..........this is the view from my front window.......bit bleak I thought .....
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
3
3
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1072
photos
68
followers
73
following
293% complete
1065
1066
1067
1068
1069
1070
1071
1072
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
7th December 2023 1:41pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
wet
,
plants
,
garden
,
puddles
,
raindrops
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool B&W!
December 7th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Ooh big raindrops!
December 7th, 2023
Diana
ace
Even bleak it looks lovely, great raindrops you captured.
December 7th, 2023
