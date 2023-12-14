Previous
High and dry............ by cutekitty
Photo 1079

High and dry............

..........this is where a lot of the posh yacht's are berthed over winter......which is why yesterday's pic was so 'empty'.....
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
295% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Well spotted. and Captured.
December 14th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Opposite from here today 😎
December 14th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
@johnfalconer Thank you :)
December 14th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
@pdulis haha.....don't rub it in.....raining fit to bust here !!!
December 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise