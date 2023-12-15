Sign up
Photo 1080
National Maritime Museum
........in Falmouth looking across to the docks. Thank you for all your kind comments on yesterday's pic and for placing it on PP......much appreciated :)
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
Kitty Hawke
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
11th December 2023 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sea
,
boats
,
docks
,
clouds
,
museum
,
maritime
,
falmouth
