Think Santa........... by cutekitty
Photo 1090

Think Santa...........

....may have left his trailer in our sitting room today.........so many lovely presents from family and friends and so much lovely food to eat....we are truly blessed.
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Susan Wakely ace
That looks a very interesting chest of treasure.
December 25th, 2023  
