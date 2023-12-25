Sign up
Photo 1090
Photo 1090
Think Santa...........
....may have left his trailer in our sitting room today.........so many lovely presents from family and friends and so much lovely food to eat....we are truly blessed.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
1
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
1089
1090
11
11
1
1
365
VR360,D760
25th December 2023 11:56am
Tags
christmas
,
box
,
wrapped
,
presents
Susan Wakely
ace
That looks a very interesting chest of treasure.
December 25th, 2023
